Is that a Libertarian I see before me_
Is that a Libertarian I see before me_

Cafe Locked Out Podcast
Cafe Locked Out
Apr 12, 2024
The Libertarian Party of NSW are focusing their attention on the councils. Mark is intending to run for the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, and he wants you to run too.

Why is he running?

Why should you run?

And what sets the Libertarians apart from other parties?

LINKS

https://www.libertarians.org.au

https://www.facebook.com/LibertarianPartyNSW/

Cafe Locked Out is heading down to Sydney.

If you want to find us check out the map at https://cafelockedout.com/tours/

If you want to help keep the interviews going, you can donate here

https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

If you cant to look good in some of our merch go here

https://legendapparel.net.au/8%3A32%2C-clo%2C-kulture-merch

