Jim Ferguson the UK podcaster pops into the cafe

I am the Founder of Freedom Train International and I'm building a network of international Freedom Fighters in a New Resistance and freedom movement across many countries.

I'm also a former Parliamentary Candidate with The Brexit Party in Barnsley England where I fought for British Independence from the EU.

I truly believe that humanity itself is under attack by Globalists who want to subjugate humanity with the introduction of Digital ID, Smart 15 minute cities and CBDC's.

They are using weapons such as mass illegal immigration to cause division and sow chaos within our respective countries and their puppets in government are carrying out their globalist agenda.

You can help by joining freedomtraininternational.org as a subscriber and taking a stand for your family, community and country together with many thousands of like minded people around the World.

Please join us on clo.social

its free to join and be an active member

To access all our podcasts for free

and keep abreast of what we are up to

Join our mailing list here

To support our work with a one-off gift

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here

KULTURE

To listen to and support Kulture Artists

If you have a story or interview suggestion

Contact us here

Cafelockedout@gmail.com