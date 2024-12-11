Jim Ferguson the UK podcaster pops into the cafe

I am the Founder of Freedom Train International and I'm building a network of international Freedom Fighters in a New Resistance and freedom movement across many countries.
I'm also a former Parliamentary Candidate with The Brexit Party in Barnsley England where I fought for British Independence from the EU.
I truly believe that humanity itself is under attack by Globalists who want to subjugate humanity with the introduction of Digital ID, Smart 15 minute cities and CBDC's.
They are using weapons such as mass illegal immigration to cause division and sow chaos within our respective countries and their puppets in government are carrying out their globalist agenda.
You can help by joining freedomtraininternational.org as a subscriber and taking a stand for your family, community and country together with many thousands of like minded people around the World.
Please join us on clo.social
its free to join and be an active member
To access all our podcasts for free
and keep abreast of what we are up to
Join our mailing list here
To support our work with a one-off gift
To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists
If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com
Share this post