Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Jim Ferguson the UK podcaster pops into the cafe
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:43:23
-1:43:23

Jim Ferguson the UK podcaster pops into the cafe

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 11, 2024
Share
Transcript

I am the Founder of Freedom Train International and I'm building a network of international Freedom Fighters in a New Resistance and freedom movement across many countries.

I'm also a former Parliamentary Candidate with The Brexit Party in Barnsley England where I fought for British Independence from the EU.

I truly believe that humanity itself is under attack by Globalists who want to subjugate humanity with the introduction of Digital ID, Smart 15 minute cities and CBDC's.

They are using weapons such as mass illegal immigration to cause division and sow chaos within our respective countries and their puppets in government are carrying out their globalist agenda.

You can help by joining freedomtraininternational.org as a subscriber and taking a stand for your family, community and country together with many thousands of like minded people around the World.

Please join us on clo.social
its free to join and be an active member

To access all our podcasts for free
and keep abreast of what we are up to
Join our mailing list here
To support our work with a one-off gift
To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists
If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
What is Life Like In Argentina Now under President Javier Milei_
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Show About Nothing With Kel Murray and Matt Lawson
  Michael Gray Griffith
#2_ Earthworm Women_ a chat with Bronwyn Holm
  Michael Gray Griffith
The persecution of Dr My Le Trinh
  Michael Gray Griffith
David Thrussell on AI, Death and other thangs.
  Michael Gray Griffith
A Monday Chat with the Warriors_ Richie from Max Freedom and Stephen James Hayes
  Michael Gray Griffith
Matt Lawson and Kellie Murray with the Show___about Nothing_
  Michael Gray Griffith