Join John Stapleton and Michael Gray Griffith as Jacob discusses RYTZ.

RYTZ is an AI-powered legal intelligence platform built for Australian parents navigating family law. 40% of parents in the Family Court are forced to represent themselves because they can’t afford a lawyer.

The average family law matter costs $25,000+. Relationship breakdown is the leading risk factor for suicide among Australian men aged 25-44. RYTZ was built to change that.

Founded by Jacob Welsh — a blue-collar worker who spent eight years on Australian docks alongside fathers who’d been through the system and lost everything. Watching the devastation that family breakdown causes — financially, mentally, emotionally — drove a passion for finding a better way. Jacob turned to data and technology to build what the system wouldn’t: an affordable tool that gives self-represented parents access to AI-powered legal insights, document preparation, and case management at a fraction of the cost of traditional legal services. The mission is simple: children’s futures shouldn’t depend on their parents’ bank balances. rytz.com.au

For more info contact Jacob at Full Version RYTZ is an AI-powered legal intelligence platform built for Australian parents navigating family law. 40% of parents in the Family Court are forced to represent themselves because they can’t afford a lawyer.

The average family law matter costs $25,000+. Relationship breakdown is the leading risk factor for suicide among Australian men aged 25-44. RYTZ was built to change that.

Founded by Jacob Welsh — a blue-collar worker who spent eight years on Australian docks alongside fathers who’d been through the system and lost everything. Watching the devastation that family breakdown causes — financially, mentally, emotionally — drove a passion for finding a better way. Jacob turned to data and technology to build what the system wouldn’t: an affordable tool that gives self-represented parents access to AI-powered legal insights, document preparation, and case management at a fraction of the cost of traditional legal services. The mission is simple: children’s futures shouldn’t depend on their parents’ bank balances. rytz.com.au

For info contact Jacob at jacob_welsh92@hotmail.com

Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We can’t hold the line without you.

We don’t receive government grants, and we don’t have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you’re free to speak your truth with us. Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:



The Shop — Click the link to our shop and grab some gear https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/ When you wear our gear out in the world, you’re not just supporting us financially; you’re starting conversations and showing others they aren’t alone. You’ll also find The Banned Book Company on our site, and signed copies of Michaels new book, ‘Goodbye Road’.

Direct Contribution — If you’d prefer to simply give, every dollar goes straight toward streaming costs, equipment, and keeping us on the road https://cafelockedout.com/donate/