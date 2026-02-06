The Tree Seeders

We were in Cleve, South Australia, in a quiet rest stop when another Coaster bus turned up. I waved and a woman yelled, Hi Michael, I follow you. This was Jasmine, her partner’s name was Kevin
We chatted for a while and then I asked if I could record their stories in the morning.
This is that interview.
If you admire them , They also have a business.
Bliss spiritual Healing is spiritual counselling for all people who are seeking alternative based healing modalities with a different perspective.
https://www.facebook.com/share/1DDNUVsEU8/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We can’t hold the line without you.
We don’t receive government grants, and we don’t have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you’re free to speak your truth with us. Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:
The Shop — Click the link to our shop and grab some gear https://cafelockedout.com/clo-shop/ When you wear our gear out in the world, you’re not just supporting us financially; you’re starting conversations and showing others they aren’t alone. You’ll also find The Banned Book Company on our site, and signed copies of Michaels new book, ‘Goodbye Road’.
Direct Contribution — If you’d prefer to simply give, every dollar goes straight toward streaming costs, equipment, and keeping us on the road https://cafelockedout.com/donate/