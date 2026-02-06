The Tree Seeders

We were in Cleve, South Australia, in a quiet rest stop when another Coaster bus turned up. I waved and a woman yelled, Hi Michael, I follow you. This was Jasmine, her partner’s name was Kevin

We chatted for a while and then I asked if I could record their stories in the morning.

This is that interview.

If you admire them , They also have a business.

Bliss spiritual Healing is spiritual counselling for all people who are seeking alternative based healing modalities with a different perspective.

https://www.facebook.com/share/1DDNUVsEU8/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We can’t hold the line without you.

We don’t receive government grants, and we don’t have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you’re free to speak your truth with us. Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help: