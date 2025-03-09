My Grandmother took Thalidomide, and I was born like this.

Initially, the search was to help, but soon, this desire to help was fueled by the scent of enormous profits.

So many women suffer from morning sickness—kerching.

But then, suddenly, babies were born with flippers instead of arms. Surely, the alarm bells were ringing. The pediatricians must have seen it and, loyal to the Hippocratic oath, demanded that the entire health industry search for the cause.

Instead, it took twenty years. No one was convicted, and Thalidomide was quietly removed from the shelves.

Another lesson chalked up to “The dangers of playing God.”

The trouble is—and they keep this well hidden—Thalidomide can leap generations.

Tonight’s story is not so much about victims but about holding up a mirror and asking: Why do we do this? Why don’t we learn?

Or, tragically, are these victims just seen by those who produce these drugs as mere collateral damage in the pursuit of huge profits? And if these people need medication to deal with their adverse reactions, where—or rather, from whom—do they buy it?

Big Pharma is massive, and the only way to keep feeding the monster is with an ever-growing number of sick people. And look around—they’re everywhere.