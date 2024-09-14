Pt 1: My Brother My Brother My Brother, A new play for our sons

The Radio Play Version of My Brother, My Brother, My Brother
A Play For Our Sons
Radio Play Version
Starring
Odysseus as Jack
Tom Dray as Isaac
Joshua Bruce as Conor
Recorded at The Alex Theatre by Len Hawco
Written and directed by Michael Gray Griffith
Three young men wake up on a small disabled fishing boat that is drifting further and further out to sea.
Their phones are missing, the radio is broken, and they cannot see land nor any search planes or boats. It also appears they have been drugged.
Initially the play appears to be a simple survival story, but as time passes the play lifts a mirror and asks us all one question: If we treat, or allow the state to treat our young men, (as if they should be ashamed of their very existence) what do we think will happen to their souls?
