Pt 1: My Brother My Brother My Brother, A new play for our sons
Pt 1: My Brother My Brother My Brother, A new play for our sons

Radio Play Version; Part One: Free Version
Cafe Locked Out
Sep 14, 2024
Transcript

The Radio Play Version of My Brother, My Brother, My Brother
A Play For Our Sons

Radio Play Version

Starring

Odysseus as Jack

Tom Dray as Isaac

Joshua Bruce as Conor

Recorded at The Alex Theatre by Len Hawco

Written and directed by Michael Gray Griffith

Three young men wake up on a small disabled fishing boat that is drifting further and further out to sea.

Their phones are missing, the radio is broken, and they cannot see land nor any search planes or boats. It also appears they have been drugged.

Initially the play appears to be a simple survival story, but as time passes the play lifts a mirror and asks us all one question: If we treat, or allow the state to treat our young men, (as if they should be ashamed of their very existence) what do we think will happen to their souls?

If you would like this play to come to your city or town please contact us at

cafelockedout@gmail.com

If you would like to own the book, it’s available here

EBOOK

Paperback available on same link

