Six Doctors Suspended For Defending their Hippocratic Oath_

Cafe Locked Out

Dr William Bay

Dr Denes Borsos

DR Bruce Paix

Dr My-Le Trinh

Dr Mark Hobart'

Dr Paul Oosterhuis

In the Wake of AstraZeneca being removed from the market we have invited six of our esteemed colleagues who have being suspended or are facing tribunal hearings with APHRA for their stance against the narrative.

All of them, in various interviews have declared that their allegiance is not only to our health but to their Hippocratic oath.

As Dr Bruce Paix once quoted, “Ethics are not only there for easy times but for the difficult times.”

These are the Doctors whose skills we have lost or a losing, simply because they refuse to allow the Government to intercede with their patient Doctor relationship.

Or in another word. . . Heroes.

This interview will go long.

An Audio Account of The Day Dr Borsos, from Colac, ended up with a mile long que outside his surgery for offering exceptions to everyone.

or supporting us on Patreon: patreon.com/cafelockedout