The Cardi Girls _6 and Lizzy from Jab Injuries Australia
The Cardi Girls _6 and Lizzy from Jab Injuries Australia

Aug 13, 2024
Jab Injuries Australia have done incredible work and tonight we meet one of its interviewers.

So join the Cardi Girls for some great laughs and a healthy dose of common sense.

Hi, my name is Lizzy. I’m a 41 year old Mother of 5; 3 daughters and 2 step sons. I run a business as a property marketer, portrait photographer and copywriter. I have a keen interest in health and well being and love to box (xx) and do yoga. 4 and a half years ago, at the onset of what we call “the pandemic” I dove head first down the rabbit hole and life has never been the same since. I have been blessed to join the Jab Injuries team and meet some spectacular people

. Together we interview, write the stories of and support the injured and have archived over 400 stories in our quest to raise awareness. Having always been left of centre and an anti authoritarian little shit in my high school years, base level non compliance has come naturally to me and this has really been my time to shine!

