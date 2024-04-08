the Incredible, Carolyn Reynolds the Molecular Biophysicist and brave human guinea pig

Candidate for the rural seat of Goyder, Carolyn Reynolds has the most varied background. The molecular biophysicist, genetic engineer, teacher and businesswoman, worked as a school teacher and has a Masters of Education and Business.

Carolyn says she is passionate about helping people.

