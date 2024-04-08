Candidate for the rural seat of Goyder, Carolyn Reynolds has the most varied background. The molecular biophysicist, genetic engineer, teacher and businesswoman, worked as a school teacher and has a Masters of Education and Business.
Carolyn says she is passionate about helping people.
the Incredible, Carolyn Reynolds the Molecular Biophysicist and brave human guinea pig