The Loneliness of the Veteran Freedom Fighters
Michael Gray Griffith
Apr 07, 2025
Live from Port Macquarie.

I’m very much interested now, in celebrating and emboldening the voices of those who are still actively defiant.

It’s time to evaluate the last five years. What have these warriors been through, what worked, what didn’t.

Stephen and Martin fit well into this space.


Tonight we talk to Stephen Hayes, a freedom fighter from Perth, who has been arrested several times.
In this modern culture, where the majority just comply, many think he’s crazy, but is he?
Or can he simply not bring himself to surrender to what he sees is our country’s descent into authoritarianism?
