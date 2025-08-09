The Magnolia Tree

A Play By Michael Gray Griffith







Starring

Carla Bonner, Chris Connelly. Rohana



Where

Red Rock Regional Theatre and Gallery



When

23rd August 2pm

& 7.30pm .



Tickets

Trybooking

Tickets https://www.trybooking.com/DDHSP





Synopsis

In the front yard of the family's home stands a Magnolia Tree. It was Mum's favourite. In another time her children would hunt its branches for the elusive singing cicadas. Mum now has Alzheimer's and her children have come together to choose her a nursing home.



This gripping psychological thriller has two endings, and the audience vote for the one powerful end they want to see.

This ingenious script shocks and confounds. We're privy to family secrets, fractured relationships and confessions. Personal boundaries are crossed leaving the three siblings with an impossible bind.



