Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

The Magnolia Tree

A Play By Michael Gray Griffith
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Aug 09, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

The Magnolia Tree
A Play By Michael Gray Griffith


Starring
Carla Bonner, Chris Connelly. Rohana

Where
Red Rock Regional Theatre and Gallery

When
23rd August 2pm
& 7.30pm .

Tickets
Trybooking
Tickets https://www.trybooking.com/DDHSP



Synopsis
In the front yard of the family's home stands a Magnolia Tree. It was Mum's favourite. In another time her children would hunt its branches for the elusive singing cicadas. Mum now has Alzheimer's and her children have come together to choose her a nursing home.

This gripping psychological thriller has two endings, and the audience vote for the one powerful end they want to see.
This ingenious script shocks and confounds. We're privy to family secrets, fractured relationships and confessions. Personal boundaries are crossed leaving the three siblings with an impossible bind.

Reviews?Google:
the magnolia tree play, Griffith, reviews

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture