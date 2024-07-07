Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Their young father died of the jab, while they were too new to know.
Their young father died of the jab, while they were too new to know.

Two of Bronwyn’s three children were too young to know that the jab had just killed their father. This interview was recorded in Mandurah, on our first trip across.
Recently we got in touch with Bronwyn and tonight, Dr Paul Oosterhuis and I are doing an update interview with her, to see, since Premier Mcgowan, who mandate the jabs received a knighthood, what our community, has done to help Bronwyn and her children.

If you would like to help Bronwyn and her family this is her PAYID Calmkeys3@gmail.com

