Uplifting. Alex the young social worker who, despite being blind can see what's happening

What sort of courage does it take to lose your eyesight as a young women, then not only put your life back together, but after losing everything, be faced with the state telling you if you really do want to start your new life, you need this shot.

The first interview

In her own words

Since I saw Michael last in 2022 at the Rally in Adelaide, I continued to be a part of the SAUSAM crowd and we managed to keep Vaccine mandates out of the universities. We fought hard with our submissions, but unfortunately the staff at my uni were mandated to as they didn’t stand up and say no like we did.

I was due to start my first placement not long after we spoke to Michael up in Hahndorf but the uni dig their heels in on the vaccine, and so did I. I kept saying no, but ended up doing my placement in the second half of 2022 vaccine free.

2023 brought a new member to our family, my Guide Dog Tessie.

and my continued study at uni. I was meant to do my final placement that year also, but because I kept saying no, it was pushed back 6 months

2024 brought about my final placement in a wonderful NDIS support agency. I finished that in July of this year and as of the end of August I became a fully qualified Social Worker [Bachelors]. I walked straight into a job with the same agency [another story in of itself] and have been working part time there ever since.

Next year sees me returning to Uni to study Post Graduate

