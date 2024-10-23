Cafe Locked Out
VICTORY? The Unsuspended? Dr William Bay vs AHPRA - Is William The Conqueror?
Oct 23, 2024
Transcript

I first met Dr Bay on Tambourine Mountain, where he declared that he was a Doctor, and that we were all right. The Jabs were dangerous.
Following that, William went on a truth crusade against a community, hiding in the safety of lies.
He has suffered public humiliation, been thrown in jail, lost his marriage but still he fights, driven by his deep belief in God and that he is right.
Now he's in court against AHPRA and their case finally seems to be crumbling.

The judge was quoted as asking AHPRA's barrister, "So you think Free Speech is Dangerous?"
To which their Barrister replied, "Allegedly, " YES."
What do you think?
Do you feel that free speech has to be severely curtailed to keep you safe?
Or do you feel brave enough to hear two opposing arguments and decide for yourself?

For remember, there were no debates in mainstream anywhere as to whether these jabs and the mandates they used to force many to get injected was morally right, especially as we were not allowed to know what was in them?

And despite all the jab injuries we still aren't sure.

