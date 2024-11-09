Where are They Now? Three Powerful Interviews from Road.

Welcome to Saturday night. If you are one of these people, or know them, please reach out to them to see if they would like to do a follow up.

Kelli and I will be leaving soon to hit the road again, searching for Australians brave enough to defend free speech by exercising free speech.

Join our mailing list here

https://cafelockedout.com/

Join CLO.Social

To support our work with a one-off gift

https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here

https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

KULTURE

To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to

https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

If you have a story or interview suggestion

Contact us here

Cafelockedout@gmail.com