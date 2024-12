I can’t go back. These four years have changed me. So many lies, so few truths, and yet the truth that has survived it all, has been the realisation that our glue is love.

Freedom can be harder to define, but I know it’s a choice. Like the choice to refuse to allow them to crush you with their endless fears, to chose to remain vulnerable, until you learn that what others see as vulnerability, is actually courage and strength. Is the womb of our Gods.