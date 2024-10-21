Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
9

Youtube Deletes Kulture

Cafe Locked Out
Oct 21, 2024
9
Share
Transcript

The Artist are now moving to https://rumble.com/c/KultureLiberatedArtists AUSTRALIA NOW BANNING ARTISTS, On yah ALBO

It looks like Kulture Episode #17, Season 2. didn’t follow Community Guidelines.

To help keep our community safe, we removed it from YouTube.

How this impacts you

We've issued a third strike against your account, and your channel has been permanently removed from YouTube. As we mentioned in previous emails, repeated or severe violations of our Community Guidelines can result in account termination. Going forward, you will be prohibited from accessing, possessing, or creating any other YouTube channels.

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafe Locked Out
Recent Episodes
A Season of plays that celebrate the beauty of men.
  Cafe Locked Out
A chat with Social Commentator Leigh Klug
  Cafe Locked Out
Dr Paul Oosterhuis and MGG live from The Red Rock Theatre and Gallery
  Cafe Locked Out
The Cardi Girls & Dr Sam Bailey
  Cafe Locked Out
Join The Boys, Guru from Stop The Rot, Wade From Billboard Battalion, and CLO
  Cafe Locked Out
Ms Lister's Sister meets Dr Paul Oosterhius for an extraordinary Show
  Cafe Locked Out
The Warrior For Men Bettina Arndt
  Cafe Locked Out