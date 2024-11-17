_248 - Dr Malik interviews Michael Gray Griffith_ When Art Meets Activism

FREEDOM - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode:

Michael Gray Griffith is an Australian playwright and activist known for his transition from the theatre world to advocacy against COVID-19 restrictions. Initially a successful playwright, Griffith’s career took a major turn when he was “cancelled” for refusing to segregate his audience by vaccination status. This stance led him to build Cafe Locked Out, a platform for free speech and community resilience.

In this episode, I have a powerful conversation with Michael Gray Griffith, who shares his story of transitioning from a successful playwright to a passionate activist in response to the pandemic’s upheaval. He reflects on how the COVID-19 restrictions derailed his career and ultimately led him to connect with a community of like-minded individuals fighting for their rights. Michael describes how that unexpected unity, forged through shared struggles and encounters with authorities, created a profound sense of solidarity and belonging.

Michael speaks passionately about the importance of everyday courage, the responsibility we have to future generations, and the need to establish “oases of truth” in a world flooded with misinformation. It’s a thought-provoking exchange about resilience, the enduring power of community, and how art can profoundly influence change.

Much love

Ahmad x

