Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
_Unity is what we need_ Dr William Bay and MGG discuss the upcoming vote
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -30:31
-30:31

_Unity is what we need_ Dr William Bay and MGG discuss the upcoming vote

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 30, 2025
Share
Transcript

Dr William Bay and Michael will discuss the exact ‘how to vote’ system, to ensure that all Freedom Warriors are elected to the Senate this time - to finally put an end to the stranglehold on Australian party politics by the Liberal, Labour Party Cabal.

Join us on clo.social - free to join and be an active member!
It looks like facebook, feels like facebook - but its ours and we monitor it

If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com

To check out our tshirts, caps and more
https://legendapparel.net.au/legend-on-line-store/ols/categories/cafe-locked-out

For the interactive map to see Florence the Freedom Bus, in real time
https://cafelockedout.com/tours/

If you like what we do and want to help support us to stay on air, please consider a gold coin donation
https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

You can also join our mailing list,/substack here

Cafe Locked Out
To circumnavigate censorship, FB 10 year ban, on CLO page and & Youtube ban, please sign up to our mailing list. Cafe Locked Out Recording Australian Voices Everywhere For Australians Everywhere ~M
By Michael Gray Griffith

Join us on clo.social - free to join and be an active member!
It looks like facebook, feels like facebook - but its ours and we monitor it

If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com

To check out our tshirts, caps and more
https://legendapparel.net.au/legend-on-line-store/ols/categories/cafe-locked-out

For the interactive map to see Florence the Freedom Bus, in real time
https://cafelockedout.com/tours/

If you like what we do and want to help support us to stay on air, please consider a gold coin donation
https://cafelockedout.com/donate/

Discussion about this episode

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Back to the MAC - David Nixon joins us for a deep dive about wireless tech
  Michael Gray Griffith
Libertarian Mark Hornshaw joins us in the Cafe tonight
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Case Against Late Term Abortions. Activists, Elspeth and Simone with The Cardi-Girls
  Michael Gray Griffith
the what now show
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Exiled Funeral Directors
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Woman Who Came in From The Cold
  Michael Gray Griffith
Powerhouse MADISON KING joins us in the Cafe
  Michael Gray Griffith