Cafe Locked Out
A few Portraits of the Orphans Haunting Goodbye Road
A few Portraits of the Orphans Haunting Goodbye Road

Cafe Locked Out on the Road
Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 15, 2025
1
I have yet to meet one of us who capitulated, meaning that even though we are still here, most of us feel this disconnect. That silence that they prefer we don't break, that silence we stack onto our camp fires, as those on the journey, like orphans, to somewhere spiritually more nurturing, we warm ourselves on the edge of Goodbye Road.

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe's Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Michael Gray Griffith
