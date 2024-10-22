Playback speed
A Season of plays that celebrate the beauty of men.

Cafe Locked Out / Kultutre
Cafe Locked Out
Oct 22, 2024
Transcript

The Wolves are Theatrically Dancing In The Ruins A Season of Plays at The Alex Theatre In a time when theatre faces unprecedented challenges and venues, like The Alex, are closing their doors,

But the Wolves are set to reignite the stage this November with not just one, but two thrilling new plays, along with readings of two others.

My Brother, My Brother, My Brother

30th October- 2nd November and 6th-9th Nov 7.30pm https://www.trybooking.com/CWBTX

Marooned

13-16th November and 20 21 23 Nov

Tickets Here Or On The Door
https://www.trybooking.com/CWBTU
The Alex Theatre STK Level 1 135 Fitzroy St St Kilda For more info thewolvestheatre@gmail.com


