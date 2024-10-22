The Wolves are Theatrically Dancing In The Ruins A Season of Plays at The Alex Theatre In a time when theatre faces unprecedented challenges and venues, like The Alex, are closing their doors,
But the Wolves are set to reignite the stage this November with not just one, but two thrilling new plays, along with readings of two others.
My Brother, My Brother, My Brother
30th October- 2nd November and 6th-9th Nov 7.30pm https://www.trybooking.com/CWBTX
Marooned
13-16th November and 20 21 23 Nov
Tickets Here Or On The Door
https://www.trybooking.com/CWBTU
The Alex Theatre STK Level 1 135 Fitzroy St St Kilda For more info thewolvestheatre@gmail.com
A Season of plays that celebrate the beauty of men.