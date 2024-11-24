Adrian Macrae and Liz Gunn in the Cafe

Port Hedland Council in WA successfully passed a motion to write to the PM, local healthcare providers and every single local council in Australia to warn them of DNA contamination in covid vaccines.
Now two other councils have joined them, and Adrian joins us tonight too advise Victorian Councilors how to replicate this growing success.
With Albo reeling from the death of the MAD bill, now is a perfect time to spearhead positive, decent change.
Dr Paul Oosterhuis will be joining us.
