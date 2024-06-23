AI Music vs Kulture : A Special Debate

Kulture is brand new and growing, but it faces two obstacles. First, cancel kulture, and their determination to silence anyone who questions their ideologies, and two, AI.

Ai is here and it can writes songs itself, good songs, in moments. No need to pay studios thousands to master a song, no need to even write it or singing it. It can even write all the lyrics too.

So where do humans fit into this?

Or deeper still, what is art?

Kulture Artists: Front Line Warriors of Hope.