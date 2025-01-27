Australians for Better Government_ Steven and Kevin discuss their ideas for a better future

Kevin's bio:

Kevin Loughrey is a Lieutenant Colonel, who served in the Australian Army for 32 years - 4 of which were on secondment with the British Army.

Having received training in biological warfare whilst in the British Army, Kevin was shocked by the mismanagement of Government Health Authorities, the ineptitude of our political class and the violation of our civil rights.



Kevin has also been vociferous in his condemnation of the climate change scam and has a deep desire to reform our system of Government, including improving how we vote and lifting the quality of candidates.

Kevin has been interviewed widely and has appeared on a number of podcasts, in which he has gained the reputation of a leading thought-leader in Australian politics.

Steven's bio:

Steven Tripp is an internationally published political commentator and host of the Commanding the Narrative podcast.

After losing his job in 2021 due to vaccine mandates and the Government's response to COVID, Steven decided to enter the political realm, standing as a candidate in the seat of Warringah at the 2022 Federal election.

Since then, Steven has remained politically active, serving on the NSW State Executive of One Nation and later as Secretary of the Condamine branch of the Liberal Party. Steven has also been published widely in the Spectator Australia, The Light Newspaper, and GBNews.

More detailed bios can be found on our website: https://www.australiansforbetter.com/about