Café Locked Out just became a talk back podcast.

Since things have changed, let’s change too.

In front of us all, without any real discussion, our politicians, almost obediently, rammed the digital ID down our throats.

Some of you may want it, some of you don’t care, and some of you don’t want it, but none of this matters because it’s clear what you wanted wasn’t on their agenda, and now it’s here, and probably here for good.

We went looking for a guest who could explain to us what that feels like to have your leaders ignore you, and to share their thoughts on what will happen now, but then we realised the best guest to ask was You.

You are the one who will soon have the Government knowing every transaction you make.

All your details will soon be theirs, and whilst they stated it was voluntary, do you believe that?

Tonight, Dr Paul Oosterhuis and I will do a Oosterhuis catch up on the World, and then we will open the show to full audience interaction.

Robyn, from Courage is the Cure and Relentless, has had two trials of this, this week and we are seeing if this is a thang that will work for Cafe Locked Out and You.

Like talk back radio, only with visuals.

Directions on how to enter the studio will be posted during the show.