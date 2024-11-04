Cafe Locked Out
Canadas 'MAIDS' Abattoirs of the poor and unwanted
Canadas 'MAIDS' Abattoirs of the poor and unwanted

Nov 04, 2024
Becca is a vax injured nurse from Canada. Today we hear about her story, and the stories of her Vax injured friends who, seeing how they are receiving no help from the Government, are choosing Euthanasia instead (MAIDS) to escape the pain and the sadness

