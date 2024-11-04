Canadas 'MAIDS' Abattoirs of the poor and unwanted

.

Becca is a vax injured nurse from Canada. Today we hear about her story, and the stories of her Vax injured friends who, seeing how they are receiving no help from the Government, are choosing Euthanasia instead (MAIDS) to escape the pain and the sadness

