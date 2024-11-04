.
Cafe Locked Outs podcasts are free to consume, but not free to produce. So if you would like to help, please take out a subscription
Becca is a vax injured nurse from Canada. Today we hear about her story, and the stories of her Vax injured friends who, seeing how they are receiving no help from the Government, are choosing Euthanasia instead (MAIDS) to escape the pain and the sadness
Join our mailing list here
https://cafelockedout.com/
Join CLO.Social
To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate
To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout
KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/
If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com
Canadas 'MAIDS' Abattoirs of the poor and unwanted