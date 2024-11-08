Cafe Locked Out
CLO'S New Podcaster, George Kesic: The Whacky World Of The Wokieverse !
CLO'S New Podcaster, George Kesic: The Whacky World Of The Wokieverse !

Nov 08, 2024
My name is George Kesic. I'm an Entrepreneur and have been a Coach and Educator most of my working life.


I taught tennis for over 30 years and now teach Pickleball. I have also trained in and taught various Martial Arts over the last 30 years and now teach Flow Self Defence, which is based on Systema the Russian Marial Art/ Health System. I love helping people feel safe and free and get the most out of their lives.
I am also a Freedom Warrior and as well as being part of Rosemary Marshall's FOTF Team , I am known as one of the Chemist Whispers.

