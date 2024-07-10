Courage in a Cardigan_ with the Fabulous Cardi Girls_3

One of the most remarkable realities of our movement is how, from the beginning, our front line has been and is, populated by so many women, especially older women.

This is why I asked Susannah and Kay to join forces in this show.

Both are brave, funny, pragmatic and wise rebels.

So, if you are in need of a laugh and want your hope tanks filled, log in to the Cardi Girls.

Tonight's Guest Donna Haughton.

https://corruptionwhistleblower.com\

This is the correct web page for the newspaper...

"I represented myself in Adelaide Youth Court and stood in Superior Jurisdiction and had my 14 yr old daughter returned after child protection kidnapped her and held her hostage for 36 days she was returned and the fraudulent orders were revoked.

Its usually a no returns policy but we broke the mould."