Dr Jereth Kok and the Perils of exercising Freedom of Speech in Australia
Dr Jereth Kok and the Perils of exercising Freedom of Speech in Australia

Sep 01, 2024
Joining us will be our revered co-host Dr Paul Oosterhuis.
Dr Kok has now been suspended for almost five years, why?

Dr Kok’s lead barrister, Stephen Moloney, said in his opening statement to the tribunal
“This is probably one of the most important cases that has ever been put to the Tribunal in the last 30 years. It goes to the democratic right of any practitioner in the State of Victoria to speak about matters of conscience, religion, and medical practice in the public square.” He added, “This is not about whether Dr Kok has practised medicine safely and effectively. This is about what he has said in the public square.”
For example, would we like our Doctors to have the right to comment publicly on such issues as:
· Abortion;
· Vaccinations, and the use of cells sourced from aborted babies;
· Transgender ideology and LGBTQ+ politics; and

Melbourne Sept 2021 take by Jereth Kok
And should a medical regulator be allowed to police personal religious and political positions posted by Doctors on the internet.
And if Doctors can’t comment or freely debate these issues, then who can?
Blurb sourced from The Other Cheek.
Full article here
https://theothercheek.com.au/next-steps-in-suspended.../

