Dr Rob Peterson on the end of our country's sovereignty
Dr Rob Peterson on the end of our country's sovereignty

Aug 14, 2024
Transcript

Is this Doctor right? By signing up to the WHO's pandemic plan, hook line a sinker, have we handed over the right to choose for ourselves, when it comes to our health, to a global power that appears to be hankering to announce a new pandemic?

This is a recorded interview, for tonight Michael is giving a speech to a gathering in Melbourne.

