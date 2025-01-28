Dr William Bay is a Doctor again, and other subjects

Last night Wayne and PJ were unable to join Tom on the WTF show, so Dr Paul Oosterhuis join Tom to have a chat about Deepseek and other subjects.
But during the impromptu show, Dr William Bay contacted us and requested to come on to announce that he was now working as a Doctor again.
Considering what William has been through, this reinstatement is now a complete story circle.
Incredible.
