Dr William Bay is a Doctor again, and other subjects
Dr William Bay is a Doctor again, and other subjects

Michael Gray Griffith
Jan 28, 2025
Last night Wayne and PJ were unable to join Tom on the WTF show, so Dr Paul Oosterhuis join Tom to have a chat about Deepseek and other subjects.

But during the impromptu show, Dr William Bay contacted us and requested to come on to announce that he was now working as a Doctor again.

Considering what William has been through, this reinstatement is now a complete story circle.

Incredible.

If you have a story or interview suggestion, contact us here
cafelockedout@gmail.com
