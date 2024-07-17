Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Drag Story Time and The Cardi Girls plus guest Natasha
Jul 17, 2024
This week, in Adelaide yesterday there was a flash point at a ‘drag time story event’.

Why? What’s the issues with men dressed up like (well what’s a word that won’t get us cancelled) teaching our children new fairytales? Like Jack and Jill went up the hill and swapped genitals.

Well, Natasha was there and so tonight she’ll share with the Cardi Girls a direct witness account of the glorious cultural event.

Also we are having ‘Shit Stirring Wooden Spoons’ made if you are interested, let us know.

Michael

The Cardi Girls EP #4, tonight 7.30 pm Melbourne time

1 Comment
