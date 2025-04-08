Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
earthwormwoman _21 Di continues exposing some of the hidden truths in the medical system
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:18:53
-1:18:53

earthwormwoman _21 Di continues exposing some of the hidden truths in the medical system

Cafe Locked out
Michael Gray Griffith
Apr 08, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

I wanted to continue the discussion with Di Barrett, I feel she just touched the surface on CLO with all her experiences as a 65 yo former nurse and patient.
She retired due to injuries in 2019 however, kept her registration in the hopes of healing enough to go back to a profession she was passionate about.


Di
I’ve worked in Maternity, Gynae, acute general, MH including Older Adult Mental Health and ended my career in Aged and Palliative Care. I’m really angry that AHPRA kept me on the register at no charge until September 2024 so who knows how many nurses really left the profession while they
were cooking the books. If you look at the register now although I was registered until 2024, they have me documented as leaving in 2019.
I have been a Spiritual Healer for 30 years and channel crystal art plus guidance from Spirit.

Please like my Page Earthwormwoman
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570217734814

Please join us on clo.socialI
its free to join and be an active member
To access all our podcasts for free
and keep abreast of what we are up to
Join our mailing list here

https://cafelockedout.com/


To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate
To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

Discussion about this episode

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
People First Party and Australians for Australia Together on The CLO
  Michael Gray Griffith
Freedom Fighters_ The Battle Against Manufactured Disillusionment is Winnable_
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Loneliness of the Veteran Freedom Fighters
  Michael Gray Griffith
"God Used Tik Tok to Make Barbara O'Neill Famous." ~Michael O'Neill
  Michael Gray Griffith
Skeletons in the Medical Closet_ Former Clinical Nurse Di_ is ready to talk
  Michael Gray Griffith
_Unity is what we need_ Dr William Bay and MGG discuss the upcoming vote
  Michael Gray Griffith
Back to the MAC - David Nixon joins us for a deep dive about wireless tech
  Michael Gray Griffith