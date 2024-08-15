Françoise and her concerns with 5G

Leon can't not make it tonight so Michael is doing a special interview with this great guest.

Françoise (Fran) Tran moved to Australia 7 years ago, she is graduated in legal studies with a specialisation in Police-Security and Human Rights.

She worked over 15 years in France as a corporate in-house lawyer, mainly in banks, insurance groups and Software editing companies.

Through her experience, she has always focused on the value of justice and people’s rights.

Today she is a French teacher and cultivates her taste for writing short stories, storytelling, voice over and giving voice to our elders in aged care through an artistic project called 'Existences' that she started in France.

In 2010 , she challenged her employer to deal with a major collective health concern related to the presence of several 3G Mobile phone towers located next to their head office.

Last year, her neighbourhood faced a massive roll-out of small 5G cells and she wants to make sure that a large number of people understand the real risks of wireless technology and the ways to challenge and encourage the decisions makers to focus on a Safe technology approach respectful of human life and biodiversity. She is also making keynotes speaking to empower people to take a stand for the common good.

