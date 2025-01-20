Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
How do you trust a system when you now know so much_
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:10:06
-1:10:06

How do you trust a system when you now know so much_

Earthwormwoman Cafe Locked out
Michael Gray Griffith
Jan 20, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

We are expected to trust Drs and Hospitals but should we trust our own intuition and gut when it comes to having children and making the right decisions for them.

Brooke has had a brief discussion with Michael on this subject but we are going to talk more. She had a 4th child 29 years after her first born and her ideas around bringing that child into the world had changed.

Please like my Page Earthwormwoman

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570217734814

Image Braveheart by Lynda Horsborough

Please join us on clo.social

its free to join and be an active member

To access all our podcasts for free

and keep abreast of what we are up to

Join our mailing list here

https://cafelockedout.com/

To support our work with a one-off gift

https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here

https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

KULTURE

To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to

https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

If you have a story or interview suggestion

Contact us here

Cafelockedout@gmail.com

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Steve Parker with a conversation starter on the upcoming vote
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Bravest Anzac at the Shrine Protest was a Sri Lankan Wedding Photographer
  Michael Gray Griffith
Mika Vauhkala the Finn taking on Finland
  Michael Gray Griffith
Malue, Sven and Dr Paul Oosterhuis in The Cafe
  Michael Gray Griffith
Mr Heart's UnBreakable Hearts, update
  Michael Gray Griffith
earthormwoman _7 How do we grow a healthy human_
  Michael Gray Griffith
Professor Brighthope's Bright Hope . . .With Dr William Bay
  Michael Gray Griffith