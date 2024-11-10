Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Jay, the Lion Hearted Lawyer & Oosterhuis the Bear
0:00
-2:18:31

Jay, the Lion Hearted Lawyer & Oosterhuis the Bear

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe Locked Out
Nov 10, 2024
Share
Transcript

How does a father in a country town cope when three of his children have myocarditis, caused by the jabs?

Robin showed up at the caravan park in Bendigo, where we were staying, and we recorded this haunting interview in a camp kitchen.

We edited out two names, but aside from that, the interview is untouched. It serves as a historical record of a staggering time—one in which many people walk around as though everything is fine, while others, like Robin and his family, and countless others, feel abandoned, betrayed, and worse.

Cafe Locked Out
Recording brave Australian Voices

Opening Song : Peaceful Warrior, available from KULTURE here
https://cafelockedout.com/shop/kulture/music/peaceful-warrior/

Closing Song: All You Gotta Do :Aussie Spirits
Available from KULTURE here
https://cafelockedout.com/shop/kulture/music/all-we-gotta-do/

Join our mailing list here

https://cafelockedout.com/

Join CLO.Social
A Fort For Free Speech

To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafe Locked Out
Recent Episodes
Kulture Episode _20 Season 2
  Cafe Locked Out
Where are They Now? Three Powerful Interviews from Road.
  Cafe Locked Out
CLO'S New Podcaster, George Kesic: The Whacky World Of The Wokieverse !
  Cafe Locked Out
Aussie Indy Media celebrate Trump's Win
  Cafe Locked Out
John Shipton on The Cardi Girls
  Cafe Locked Out
Honour, a love story, a tragedy, a radio play by Michael Gray Griffith
  Cafe Locked Out
Uplifting. Alex the young social worker who, despite being blind can see what's happening
  Cafe Locked Out