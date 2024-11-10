Jay, the Lion Hearted Lawyer & Oosterhuis the Bear

How does a father in a country town cope when three of his children have myocarditis, caused by the jabs?
Robin showed up at the caravan park in Bendigo, where we were staying, and we recorded this haunting interview in a camp kitchen.
We edited out two names, but aside from that, the interview is untouched. It serves as a historical record of a staggering time—one in which many people walk around as though everything is fine, while others, like Robin and his family, and countless others, feel abandoned, betrayed, and worse.
