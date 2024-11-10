Jay, the Lion Hearted Lawyer & Oosterhuis the Bear

How does a father in a country town cope when three of his children have myocarditis, caused by the jabs?

Robin showed up at the caravan park in Bendigo, where we were staying, and we recorded this haunting interview in a camp kitchen.

We edited out two names, but aside from that, the interview is untouched. It serves as a historical record of a staggering time—one in which many people walk around as though everything is fine, while others, like Robin and his family, and countless others, feel abandoned, betrayed, and worse.

Cafe Locked Out

Recording brave Australian Voices

Opening Song : Peaceful Warrior, available from KULTURE here

https://cafelockedout.com/shop/kulture/music/peaceful-warrior/

Closing Song: All You Gotta Do :Aussie Spirits

Available from KULTURE here

https://cafelockedout.com/shop/kulture/music/all-we-gotta-do/

Join our mailing list here



https://cafelockedout.com/

Join CLO.Social

A Fort For Free Speech

To support our work with a one-off gift

https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here

https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

KULTURE

To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to

https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

If you have a story or interview suggestion

Contact us here

Cafelockedout@gmail.com