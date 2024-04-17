Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Kate Mason and the synthetic food transformation
Apr 17, 2024
Kate Mason has a long history in welfare and community development. She's been looking in to government and corporate plans over the last few years to try to understand what is going on in the global arena and how it is affecting regular Australian people and the environment.. Kate is concerned that we are heading in to a heavily surveilled and regulated world where there is no genuine human autonomy, A world where children, vulnerable people and nature are being monetized and made in to a market for wealthy corporate entities to profit off. What she sees being implemented is a dictatorship, under the guise of the common good.

