Kate Mason and the synthetic food transformation

Our Work is free to consume but not to produce, so if you like what we do and can spare the coin to take out a subscription we will be eternally grateful. ~~Michael Gray Griffith

Kate Mason has a long history in welfare and community development. She's been looking in to government and corporate plans over the last few years to try to understand what is going on in the global arena and how it is affecting regular Australian people and the environment.. Kate is concerned that we are heading in to a heavily surveilled and regulated world where there is no genuine human autonomy, A world where children, vulnerable people and nature are being monetized and made in to a market for wealthy corporate entities to profit off. What she sees being implemented is a dictatorship, under the guise of the common good.