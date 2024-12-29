Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Liz Gunn & the Global Ambassador Marathon
3
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:44:07
-1:44:07

Liz Gunn & the Global Ambassador Marathon

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 29, 2024
3
1
Share
Transcript

This New Years Eve, there will be a 24 hour global marathon of Freedom Podcasters from around the world.
Michael from Cafe Locked Out has been chosen to be the Australian Ambassador for this groundbreaking event. Liz Gunn is the Ambassador for New Zealand and the two of them will now have a promotional about how it will work.

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Dr Paul Oosterhuis & Michael 2024 Wrap Up
  Michael Gray Griffith
Kulture with Kelly Newtown Wordsworth
  Michael Gray Griffith
Who knows the contents of your Glory Box?
  Michael Gray Griffith
Cafe Locked out Christmas Eve Wrap up
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Little Match Girl . . . An Australian Christmas Story
  Michael Gray Griffith
Dr Joe Kosteric with Dr Paul Oosterhuis
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Day one Musician Untied us all
  Michael Gray Griffith