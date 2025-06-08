Luke, The Man From Mt Isa

The story of Luke's schooling will leave you smiling. Yet, this contract cattle musterer possesses a staggering and patriotic intellect. It was this intellect that saw him and his small team drive all the way from Mt. Isa to the great Canberra protest, where I first met and interviewed him. In fact, the portrait I took of Luke and his son on the lawns of Parliament House became the motivation for our first tour. Their image ended up on the side of our truck."