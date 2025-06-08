Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Luke, The Man From Mt Isa

Michael Gray Griffith
Jun 08, 2025
The story of Luke's schooling will leave you smiling. Yet, this contract cattle musterer possesses a staggering and patriotic intellect. It was this intellect that saw him and his small team drive all the way from Mt. Isa to the great Canberra protest, where I first met and interviewed him. In fact, the portrait I took of Luke and his son on the lawns of Parliament House became the motivation for our first tour. Their image ended up on the side of our truck."

