The story of Luke's schooling will leave you smiling. Yet, this contract cattle musterer possesses a staggering and patriotic intellect. It was this intellect that saw him and his small team drive all the way from Mt. Isa to the great Canberra protest, where I first met and interviewed him. In fact, the portrait I took of Luke and his son on the lawns of Parliament House became the motivation for our first tour. Their image ended up on the side of our truck."
Luke, The Man From Mt Isa
Jun 08, 2025
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post