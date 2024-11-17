Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Marooned, The Play, Part One

Kulture: The Wolves Theatre Co: Cafe Locked Out
Cafe Locked Out
Nov 17, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

So many people , here and around the world have wanted to see Marooned but can't get to Melbourne, and after next week i doubt it will be on again for a while, in Melbourne, so we're sharing some of the play tonight.

“The play’s theme is that it tries to remind people that the Gods gave us one thing to help us through all the cold and hardships, and that is, each other.”

~Michael Gray Griffith

The play has had a remarkable history, before Covid was ever heard of , and who knows what's coming, but regardless the play algins with Cafe Locked Out's; celebrating humanity.

If you want any more information contact Rohana at thewolvestheatre@gmail.com

The Book of the play is available HERE

On now In Melbourne

80% of the audience rated the performance 4* or above

it was fabulous! Megan Grant

It was amazing, all actors were incredible, the story and performances were fantastic. It had moments of humour while also being deep, surprisingly good Sybilla M

It was a deep topic covered beautifully. Highly recommend

Absolutely exceeded my expectations. Steve Cross

Marooned
13-16th November and 20 21 23 Nov https://trybooking.com/CWBTU

The Alex Theatre STK Level 1 135 Fitzroy St St Kilda For more info thewolvestheatre@gmail.com

Starring, Rohana, Chris Connelly, Amit Desai, Darren Mort

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafe Locked Out
Recent Episodes
_248 - Dr Malik interviews Michael Gray Griffith_ When Art Meets Activism
  Cafe Locked Out
The Cardi-Girls welcome Ms Listers Sis to the Cafe
  Cafe Locked Out
You
  Cafe Locked Out
The Discussion on the MAD Bill that was censored on FB and Rumble Mid show.
  Cafe Locked Out
Kulture Episode _20 Season 2
  Cafe Locked Out
Jay, the Lion Hearted Lawyer & Oosterhuis the Bear
  Cafe Locked Out
Where are They Now? Three Powerful Interviews from Road.
  Cafe Locked Out