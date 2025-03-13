Michael Kwaaitaal - The Remarkable Journey from a CFO to Psychic Reader who Incorporates AI

How do you go from working in the upper echelons of the corporations to offering Spiritual Readings from Noosa?

- Born and raised in Amsterdam, Netherlands

- 1981 Rubiks Cube Champion age 14.

- First job, turned into a BIG corporate career as CFO in Business Intelligence and Data Cubes.

- Company grew explosively and so did Michael’s career, he worked in 35 countries and got transferred to Sydney in 2002.

- Upon Family priorities - and feeling unfulfilled - quit corporate and moved to Noosa in 2008 taking a 3,5year sabbatical.

- A stint in government lead to a series of personal struggles, which started a process of awakening from being a spiritual sceptic to now delivering psychic readings to help others.

- in 2012, started a project to establish a decentralised direct democracy on incorruptible blockchain technology for humanity to vote on priorities and solutions on a single mobile app.

- Currently working establishing the Post Government Era.

Initiatives I am currently working on:

noosagoals.com - Spiritual Transformation Agency. Delivering Psychic-CFO readings, supported by Artificial Intelligence and Enterprise Grade reverse engineered manifestation strategies.

https://healthypoolwater.au

- a startup initiative to fix Australia’s public pool water quality, eradicating the early onset of Asthma in preschool children.

voteholder.org - world’s first decentralised direct democracy initiative, establishing the Post-Government Era - liberating humanity from tyranny.

michaelkwaaitaal.com - personal site and blog.