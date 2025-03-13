Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Michael Kwaaitaal - The Remarkable Journey from a CFO to Psychic Reader who Incorporates AI
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:09:36
-2:09:36

Michael Kwaaitaal - The Remarkable Journey from a CFO to Psychic Reader who Incorporates AI

CLO Late Show -
Michael Gray Griffith
Mar 13, 2025
1
Share

How do you go from working in the upper echelons of the corporations to offering Spiritual Readings from Noosa?
- Born and raised in Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 1981 Rubiks Cube Champion age 14.
- First job, turned into a BIG corporate career as CFO in Business Intelligence and Data Cubes.
- Company grew explosively and so did Michael’s career, he worked in 35 countries and got transferred to Sydney in 2002.
- Upon Family priorities - and feeling unfulfilled - quit corporate and moved to Noosa in 2008 taking a 3,5year sabbatical.
- A stint in government lead to a series of personal struggles, which started a process of awakening from being a spiritual sceptic to now delivering psychic readings to help others.
- in 2012, started a project to establish a decentralised direct democracy on incorruptible blockchain technology for humanity to vote on priorities and solutions on a single mobile app.
- Currently working establishing the Post Government Era.

Initiatives I am currently working on:

noosagoals.com - Spiritual Transformation Agency. Delivering Psychic-CFO readings, supported by Artificial Intelligence and Enterprise Grade reverse engineered manifestation strategies.

https://healthypoolwater.au

- a startup initiative to fix Australia’s public pool water quality, eradicating the early onset of Asthma in preschool children.

voteholder.org - world’s first decentralised direct democracy initiative, establishing the Post-Government Era - liberating humanity from tyranny.

michaelkwaaitaal.com - personal site and blog.

Discussion about this episode

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Have the remains of the Beaumont children Finally Been Found
  Michael Gray Griffith
A Conversation with GAP_s Leader Rod Culleton
  Michael Gray Griffith
My Grandmother took Thalidomide, and I was born like this.
  Michael Gray Griffith
Goodbye Road. A Love Song For The Orphans of Goodbye Road
  Michael Gray Griffith
Waiting For The Water_ Almost live from the Lismore Floods
  Michael Gray Griffith
Saturday Night CLO Special Surviving Cyclone Apathy
  Michael Gray Griffith
Interview with Three Mature & White passionate White Male Activists
  Michael Gray Griffith