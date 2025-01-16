Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Mika Vauhkala the Finn taking on Finland
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:15:19
-1:15:19

Mika Vauhkala the Finn taking on Finland

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Jan 16, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Mika, 44, is an entrepreneuer from Helsinki Finland. Back home he has sued the gov and Fazer, a billion Eur business for Covidpass. The trial is next going to Supreme Court, and if needed to European Human Rights Court in France, Strassbourg.

Though in good shape and health, Mika was turned away from Cafe on 10/12/2021 as he had no Covidpass (no jabs, no PCR test with negativ result)

On freetime Mika follows politics, sports and plays Padel.
"Join me in this historic fight for freedom"

I sued the 🇫🇮gov & Fazer over the Covidpass.

The right to "Croissant and Cafe" will go to the High Court🇫🇮, to the Human Rights Court🇫🇷if needed.

The gov demands a payment of ab 100 k €, the Court of Appeals ruled against me.

Support link on my profile. Thank you.

Mr Heart’s Unbreakable Hearts Available Here

If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com
If you like what we do and want to help support us in these difficult financial times
Why not consider a Gold Coin Donation
https://cafelockedout.com/donate/
You will also find our merch here in the shop.
And an interactive map where you can find us.
You can also join our mailing list,/substack here

Cafe Locked Out
To circumnavigate censorship, FB 10 year ban, on CLO page and & Youtube ban, please sign up to our mailing list. Cafe Locked Out Recording Australian Voices Everywhere For Australians Everywhere ~M
By Michael Gray Griffith


KULTURE
A community of Liberated Artists
To listen to and support these Artists go here
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Malue, Sven and Dr Paul Oosterhuis in The Cafe
  Michael Gray Griffith
Mr Heart's UnBreakable Hearts, update
  Michael Gray Griffith
earthormwoman _7 How do we grow a healthy human_
  Michael Gray Griffith
Professor Brighthope's Bright Hope . . .With Dr William Bay
  Michael Gray Griffith
Meet two feisty Citizen Journos_ Denise in Canada and Shillitz in the UK
  Michael Gray Griffith
Where are Kianna's Children? Hoodie Update.
Earthwormwoman _6 Having a parent with a memory that is slowly being removed
  Michael Gray Griffith