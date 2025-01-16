Mika Vauhkala the Finn taking on Finland

Mika, 44, is an entrepreneuer from Helsinki Finland. Back home he has sued the gov and Fazer, a billion Eur business for Covidpass. The trial is next going to Supreme Court, and if needed to European Human Rights Court in France, Strassbourg.

Though in good shape and health, Mika was turned away from Cafe on 10/12/2021 as he had no Covidpass (no jabs, no PCR test with negativ result)

On freetime Mika follows politics, sports and plays Padel.

"Join me in this historic fight for freedom"

I sued the 🇫🇮gov & Fazer over the Covidpass.

The right to "Croissant and Cafe" will go to the High Court🇫🇮, to the Human Rights Court🇫🇷if needed.

The gov demands a payment of ab 100 k €, the Court of Appeals ruled against me.

