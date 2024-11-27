Cafe Locked Out
More Canada: Michael moves to a Wednesday Night Show: 9:30pm
More Canada: Michael moves to a Wednesday Night Show: 9:30pm

Michael Gray Griffith
Nov 27, 2024
Tonight's guest is Mark, the host of the podcast, CanadaPoli. He set the podcast up in 2018 in response to the absurd things the Canadian Government was engaging in. The show format is modeled on the opening monologues that late night hosts used to do talking about current events.


The basic premise of my show is: Can you BELIEVE this stuff? I do a recorded hour every day and an interview show weekly keeping up in Canadian politics and world events as they relate to Canada. Most days, I can't believe this stuff!
