Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Mr Heart's UnBreakable Hearts, update

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Jan 14, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

I

IM Richard For by MGG

In the back streets of Deniliquin, Richard who has been coping with personal issues, had a light flicker on in his soul. A welder and and builder, he had been creating sculptures from scrap iron.
Now he had a idea for a piece that could bring joy to people's lives.
Here, he shows us how he creates his weathered, but unbreakable hearts, from discarded farm machinery.

Each heart is unique, due to the metal he creates them from.

A portion of the sales of these hearts goes to Cafe Locked Out.

If you would like to own one or know more go to

https://cafelockedout.com/mr-hearts-unbreakable-hearts/

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
earthormwoman _7 How do we grow a healthy human_
  Michael Gray Griffith
Professor Brighthope's Bright Hope . . .With Dr William Bay
  Michael Gray Griffith
Meet two feisty Citizen Journos_ Denise in Canada and Shillitz in the UK
  Michael Gray Griffith
Where are Kianna's Children? Hoodie Update.
Earthwormwoman _6 Having a parent with a memory that is slowly being removed
  Michael Gray Griffith
Join Kel and Matt tonight for _That Show about Nothing__
  Michael Gray Griffith
AHPRA decided to come back after Dr William Bay
  Michael Gray Griffith