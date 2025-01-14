Mr Heart's UnBreakable Hearts, update

I

IM Richard For by MGG

In the back streets of Deniliquin, Richard who has been coping with personal issues, had a light flicker on in his soul. A welder and and builder, he had been creating sculptures from scrap iron.

Now he had a idea for a piece that could bring joy to people's lives.

Here, he shows us how he creates his weathered, but unbreakable hearts, from discarded farm machinery.

Each heart is unique, due to the metal he creates them from.

A portion of the sales of these hearts goes to Cafe Locked Out.

If you would like to own one or know more go to

https://cafelockedout.com/mr-hearts-unbreakable-hearts/