Two powerful Australian voices come together to talk about the current shit storm we are in, by Kate, (Ms Listers Sister) wants to have a chat about a new NSW's bill that will allow the state to remove children from families that won't let them transition.
If you would like to support us to keep bringing these great guests online - and get yourself some super-cool merch, please visit our shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/cafelockedout
You'll find some great hats and tshirts here: https://legendapparel.net.au/8%3A32%2C-clo%2C-kulture-merch
BOOK NOW Tickets Selling fast
And whilst in our online shop, check out samples of the KULTURE music artists. All songs are available for download and our unique USBs are in the shop too.!
We have an option to support us regularly with patreon
https://www.patreon.com/cafelockedout
Or here, you can make a once off contribution https://cafelockedout.com/donate/
Many thanks from the team at Cafe Locked Out and Kulture
Two Plays that celebrate Humanity
Ms Lister's Sister meets Dr Paul Oosterhius for an extraordinary Show