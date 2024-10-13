Cafe Locked Out
Ms Lister's Sister meets Dr Paul Oosterhius for an extraordinary Show
Ms Lister's Sister meets Dr Paul Oosterhius for an extraordinary Show

Two powerful Australian voices come together to talk about the current shit storm we are in, by Kate, (Ms Listers Sister) wants to have a chat about a new NSW's bill that will allow the state to remove children from families that won't let them transition.

