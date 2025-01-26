Cafe Locked Out
Oosterhuis on Trump and Ai - are we creating our new God
Oosterhuis on Trump and Ai - are we creating our new God

Michael Gray Griffith
Jan 26, 2025
Dr Paul Oosterhuis wants to talk about the ubiquitous rise of Ai and how it is happening without most of us realising the implications - good and bad.

Also, now that Trump is in, now what? The week in review 8pm AEDT

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe's Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent.
