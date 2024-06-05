Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Paul, The Gentle Young Man We Left Behind in Epic
0:00
-2:03:02

Paul, The Gentle Young Man We Left Behind in Epic

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe Locked Out
Jun 05, 2024
Share

"Paul was the driver of the big black truck, who was arrested and had his truck seized by the ACT Police at the Canberra Epic Protests. He is due in court at the end of June and is facing upwards of 25 years in jail on six charges, including 'furious and reckless driving.' Despite all the video footage clearly showing this not to be the case, the prosecution persists.

Paul has spent the last three years, supported by his loyal brother, trying to raise awareness of his plight and funds to fight the case. However, we believe the case should be dropped. What occurred was clearly a series of minor unfortunate events unnecessarily escalated due to the heightened circumstances of a major protest.

With the truth of the last few years emerging and the desire of many to move forward, how do we benefit from spending more money, which our country doesn’t have, prosecuting and potentially jailing this young man, who came to Canberra to exercise his legal right to protest as a citizen of a democracy"

Paul’s Links

www.freedomtruck.au

www.convoytocanberra.com

0 Comments
Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Cafe Locked Out
Recent Episodes
Are Our Freedoms A Gift Of God's Imperfections_ With Guest Peter Fam_
  Cafe Locked Out
The Young Man We Left Behind
  Cafe Locked Out
Kulture Evolution
  Cafe Locked Out
Undo What Has been Done David Riccuiti
  Cafe Locked Out
Doc Ahmad Malik, one of the UK's cancelled heroes
  Cafe Locked Out
9:11 The day that changed our lives, But what really happened? Meet Richard Gage
  Cafe Locked Out
Two Fierce Legends followed by live audience Q&A
  Cafe Locked Out