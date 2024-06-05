Paul, The Gentle Young Man We Left Behind in Epic

"Paul was the driver of the big black truck, who was arrested and had his truck seized by the ACT Police at the Canberra Epic Protests. He is due in court at the end of June and is facing upwards of 25 years in jail on six charges, including 'furious and reckless driving.' Despite all the video footage clearly showing this not to be the case, the prosecution persists.

Paul has spent the last three years, supported by his loyal brother, trying to raise awareness of his plight and funds to fight the case. However, we believe the case should be dropped. What occurred was clearly a series of minor unfortunate events unnecessarily escalated due to the heightened circumstances of a major protest.

With the truth of the last few years emerging and the desire of many to move forward, how do we benefit from spending more money, which our country doesn’t have, prosecuting and potentially jailing this young man, who came to Canberra to exercise his legal right to protest as a citizen of a democracy"

Paul’s Links

www.freedomtruck.au

www.convoytocanberra.com