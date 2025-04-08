Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
People First Party and Australians for Australia Together on The CLO
1
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:14:53
-1:14:53

People First Party and Australians for Australia Together on The CLO

Cafe Locked Out. . . Indy Candidate Supporters
Michael Gray Griffith
Apr 08, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

This evening you have myself, Jody Clune and Tracy Sedman from People First Party running Senators. (I am not on the website as yet).

And at 8pm you have Karen Fox from Australians for Australia to speak on solutions for this election and preferential voting.

I have attached a banner for your use. I did do my best to recreate your logo but have a second for you to add as you like.

I hope it works as it is last minute.

Please forward links to the attached addresses.
Thank you and see you this evening.

Jody Clune
Candidate for Senate WA

Discussion about this episode

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
earthwormwoman _21 Di continues exposing some of the hidden truths in the medical system
  Michael Gray Griffith
Freedom Fighters_ The Battle Against Manufactured Disillusionment is Winnable_
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Loneliness of the Veteran Freedom Fighters
  Michael Gray Griffith
"God Used Tik Tok to Make Barbara O'Neill Famous." ~Michael O'Neill
  Michael Gray Griffith
Skeletons in the Medical Closet_ Former Clinical Nurse Di_ is ready to talk
  Michael Gray Griffith
_Unity is what we need_ Dr William Bay and MGG discuss the upcoming vote
  Michael Gray Griffith
Back to the MAC - David Nixon joins us for a deep dive about wireless tech
  Michael Gray Griffith