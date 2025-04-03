Skeletons in the Medical Closet_ Former Clinical Nurse Di_ is ready to talk

In her own words

I am a former Clinical Nurse living in Ocean Reef, Western Australia.



I retired due to injuries in 2019 however, kept my registration in the hopes of healing enough to go back to a profession I was passionate about.

I’ve worked in Maternity, Gynae, acute general, Mental Health including Older Adult Mental Health and ended my career in Aged and Palliative Care.

I’m really angry that AHPRA kept me on the register - at no charge until September 2024- so who knows how many nurses really left the profession while they were cooking the books! If you look at the register now although I was registered until 2024, they

have me documented as leaving in 2019.

Married for 40 years, mother of 2 girls 2 boys all grown up now and I have 11 grandchildren.

I have been a Spiritual Healer for 30 years and channel crystal art plus guidance from Spirit.

