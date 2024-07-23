The Fabulous Cardi Girls _ _ _ Special Guest Karen Kendall

My name is Karen Kendall and I am 57 years of age.

I am a mother of 3 daughters, Bonnie 28, Sarah 26 and Jacqui 11.

I train and drive harness horses as a hobby. Have done since I was a young girl growing up in Tasmania. 5th generation convict heritage 😎. Still fit, active and driving. At the Melton trials now to drive a Trotter for a friend of mine.

I worked as a Purser on the Abel Tasman and Spirit of Tasmania for 10 years 1985-1995 when I left to have children. Best job ever.

I moved to Victoria and worked for Patrick Stevedores at East Swanson Dock in Footscray since just after the lockout in ‘99.

I initially started out lashing containers to decks of ships, I drove cars off and onto ships at Webb Dock, also occasional clerical work where required.

Due to a workplace injury in approx 2001 they kept me as a midnight casual for 20 years which was hard with young kids and no roster. I was constantly overlooked for permanent positions and had to suffer the promotion of 17 men/boys being promoted ahead of me …. Even after so many years of loyal service.

Approx 2019 they saw fit to promote me to a permanent clerical position in the control tower, and shortly after to Senior Clerk in October 2021…. My dream job.

Sacked on November 10, 21 (while on approved company leave) and with an appt to see a GP November 11th (first available appointment).

Instant dismissal along with another 11 employees.